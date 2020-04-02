Young Thug, Gunna & Turbo’s “Quarantine Clean” Jam Drops Today

Young Thug, Gunna, and Turbo are joining forces for a self-isolation themed track, which is set to drop later today. The single is titled “Quarantine Clean” and the cover art sees the trio decked out in hazmat suits and bracing to blast us all with their lyrical disinfectant.
Young Thug teased the track on Instagram last night. Take a look at the artwork below and stay tuned for “Quarantine Clean” to drop later today.

Before You Continue…
For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy

