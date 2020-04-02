young-thug,-gunna-&-turbo’s-“quarantine-clean”-jam-drops-today

Young Thug, Gunna, and Turbo are joining forces for a self-isolation themed track, which is set to drop later today. The single is titled “Quarantine Clean” and the cover art sees the trio decked out in hazmat suits and bracing to blast us all with their lyrical disinfectant.

Young Thug teased the track on Instagram last night. Take a look at the artwork below and stay tuned for “Quarantine Clean” to drop later today.

