Young reporter interviews Olympic gold medalist

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — For weeks, parents have taken the reigns from teachers and been conducting school at home.

Samantha in Allendale challenged her kids to pretend they were TV reporters. After researching and writing down their questions, her 8-year-old daughter Georgia reached out over Instagram to Olympic gold medalist gymnast Shawn Johnson.

Georgia was able to connect with Johnson and interviewed her over the phone.

“What is your favorite part of gymnastics? Georgia asked.

“My favorite part of gymnastics probably is feeling like I can fly. I feel like when you flip on a 4 inch beam, you feel like Super Woman and I love that,” Johnson answered.

Georgia also asked Shawn about her experience on Dancing With the Stars and what advice she’d give to young gymnasts.

Much of Georgia’s interview can be watched in the video player above.

