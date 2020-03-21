young-dolph-un-retires-after-less-than-a-month-to-drop-a-new-album

A little over two weeks after announcing his retirement on social media, Young Dolph has apparently changed his mind, announcing — and releasing — a new album in the space of a few hours. Ironically, he has the same reason for both retiring and making his dramatic return: His children.

Although he said that he wanted to quit so he could spend more time with his kids, he wound up posting to his Instagram story just 15 days later explaining that his son had just given him an ultimatum: “My son jus told me I can’t be his dad if I stop putting out music.” So, Dolph went back to his old tricks, posting that a new album would hit DSPs at midnight.

Unfortunately, we all know how these unplanned releases can go. This morning, Dolph reported his son’s disappointment that the new album wouldn’t play on his iPhone yet, writing on Instagram: “My son jus ran in my room, woke me up and said “dad Siri won’t play your new album, what’s wrong with her?” Dolph also tried to appease fans’ concerns writing, “itS AbOUt tO dROP, SORRY fOR dElAY.. CORONA VIRUS hATiN ON MY CAMPAiGN,” on Instagram.

Putting aside how adorable it is that Dolph’s son has so much faith in him that he just assumed Siri was broken, it’s clear that Dolph’s distributor won’t get to take it easy this Friday, as the world waits with bated breath for Dolph’s new album to drop. In the meantime, fans can catch up with the Memphis rapper by listening to his joint project with his protege Key Glock, Dum And Dummer.