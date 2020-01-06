young-doctor-falls-to-his-death-over-a-30-foot-cliff-while-skiing-in-the-french-alps

A young doctor has fallen to his death over a 30-foot cliff while skiing in the French Alps.

William Reid, 25, died on Friday, when five days into a skiing holiday, he took a wrong turn on the way back to his apartment, and fell over a 30-foot cliff onto the concrete below.

Medics battled to save William’s life in front of long-term girlfriend Kirsty Summers and younger step-brother Murray.

His tearful father Dr Hamish Reid, 56, paid tribute to his son calling him “an outstanding person”.

“I never heard anyone say a bad word about him. He was just a lovely, lovely guy,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News.

William had just enjoyed a lunch with lawyer Kirsty, also 25, Murray, 20, Hamish and step-mum Anne, 51, when the incident happened at the resort of Avoriaz.

“Kirsty and Murray carried on the normal route and a couple of minutes later came around the corner and saw doctors trying to resuscitate him,” said Hamish.

The pair are said to be “traumatised” at having witnessed losing a “loving brother and life partner.”

Dr Reid, a GP in Penicuik said the family had just spent “a lovely Christmas all together in Edinburgh.”