you’ll-now-pay-more-to-check-luggage-on-jetblue,-unless-you-do-this

If you fly on JetBlue, a little advance planning with your checked luggage will save you some money at the terminal.

Logan International Airport’s largest carrier announced Thursday on its website that it has increased checked bag fees, effective immediately. Under the new policy, passengers pay $35 for their first checked bag (up from $30) and $45 for a second checked bag (up from $40). It is the second time in two years the airline has increased its baggage fees.

Passengers “will save if they plan ahead and use our self-service tools,” the airline wrote in a statement.

“Customers who add a checked bag online or on the JetBlue app at least 24 hours prior to their flight will pay $30 for the first bag — the same price customers paid when checking a bag at the airport under our previous pricing structure,” JetBlue wrote in the statement.

The airline said the increase in fees provides incentive for customers to address checked bags ahead of time and therefore “reduce transactions in the airport lobby and improve the customer experience.”

“While we don’t like increasing fees, we are focused on keeping fares low and offering the features customers tell us they want most, such as the most legroom in coach, free Wi-Fi, and seatback TV,” the statement read.

JetBlue collected $2.7 billion in baggage fees during the first three quarters of 2019, up from $2.4 billion during the same time period in 2018, according to the Bureau of Transportation statistics.