you-season-3:-work-on-the-upcoming-season-is-officially-underway

Photo: Penn Badgley in You season 2.. Credit: Beth Dubber/Netflix You season 3 is officially underway and we can now begin to speculate what’s to come!It took a few weeks for Netflix to officially announce that Joe Goldberg will be returning for You season 3. Once they did, we carefully began to speculate on the events to come. But now, Sera Gamble, one of the executive producers for You, has teased that the third season is underway and we couldn’t be more excited!It seems the cast and crew are incredibly dedicated and wasting no time on dishing out another season of one of Netflix’s biggest show. You has taken the Netflix world by storm. From the first episode of the first season, Netflix subscribers were quick to watch Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) misadventures in love.Now on its third season, You is as popular as ever and is one of the most watched shows on the streaming titan. According to a report from Netflix, You season 2 was viewed by 54 million member households. And if Netflix is bragging about it (because they are usually so secretive), you know it’s a big deal! If any more proof is needed, just look at the show’s stats over at TV Time, where it is often one of the top 10 most-watched shows.Gamble gave fans the happy news via Twitter:We have one question after checking out the tweet…where can we get that welcome mat? I need it in my life! Needless to say, that welcome mat is a killer! Pun definitely intended.So what does this tweet mean, exactly? By “work,” it doesn’t necessarily mean season 3 is filming, we wish, but all good things take time! What this most likely means is that creators have officially gathered together to work on the script and story, which is just as exciting for several reasons!For one, keep in mind that You is based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes of the same name, while season 2 of the series is based on her second novel and sequel “Hidden Bodies.” However, Kepnes has not released the third book. She may offer the Netflix producers some ideas, but, for the most part, the creative minds behind the Netflix series are taking the wheel!That said, this is going to be very exciting as we have no idea what’s to come! And now that work is underway for season 3, you can expect to see more news and cast updates surfacing really soon.You season 1 and season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.