you-season-3-theory:-who-is-the-mystery-woman?

You season 2 has once again left audiences with some big questions, mainly one — who is that mystery woman? Here is one You season 3 theory shaking up the fandom.

You season 3 is promises to be the most intense yet! The final episode of You season 2 does an amazing job at keeping the suspense alive by leaving fans with many questions. But a new theory has just made upcoming events so much more interesting! Before we dive in, please note that there are spoilers ahead if you have not yet finished watching all episodes.

Episode 10, “Love, Actually,” seemingly sets up Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) future. He and Love (Victoria Pedretti) have moved in together and are expecting a baby. Joe and Love are pretty much soulmates. They are both twisted and crazy, but Joe is no longer into Love as he used to be. Though he justifies his wrongdoings, he believes what Love has done is plain wrong. Go figure.

Still, Joe sticks around for the sake of his child. In the final moments of the episode, Love is very loving. She smiles and blows kisses Joe’s way, but he only reciprocates with a half-smile and nod. Our first guess is that Joe is no longer in love (has he ever truly been in love, though?), but the last scene also makes us believe Joe already has his eyes set on another woman.

Is Joe willing to move on to his next love interest even though he’s living with Love, his pregnant girlfriend? Truthfully, we wouldn’t put anything past Joe. But there’s a theory out there about who this mystery woman can be that changes things. Ready for it? Joe’s mother!

Whether Joe is still “in love” with Love doesn’t matter, because he appears to be interested in this new woman for other reasons. Could this be Joe’s mom? Has he been stalking her all this time?

Thanks to flashbacks, we know that she left Joe at a young age. We can assume that, after Joe shot the man attacking his mom (his father), she gave him up. Joe also tells Love that his mom is “not around,” which doesn’t necessarily mean she is dead, just that she isn’t in his life.

It would make sense. Though we don’t see the face, we do see her hands. She’s married (wedding finger) and does appear to be older. Season 3 could bring Joe back full circle. What are your thoughts?

You season 1 and season 2 are streaming on Netflix. A third season is all but confirmed.