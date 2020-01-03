you-season-3:-release-date-and-what-happens-next

You season 2 follows Joe giving love another shot. Things take many insane and unexpected turns, and we’re craving more. When will You season 3 premiere on Netflix and what awaits?

You on Netflix is a wild ride. The second season does not fail to entertain fans and even raises the stakes. Spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on the series! We’ll be discussing season 2 events and speculate about You season 3. You’ve been warned.

Joe (Penn Badgley) sure knows how to pick his women! We are being absolutely sarcastic. They are more terrible each time. Of course, this isn’t to say Joe is the perfect guy. Far from it. He’s insane, a serial killer, stalker, and too far gone to change at this point.

First, he tries to kill Candace for no longer wanting to be with him. She just didn’t love you anymore, Joe! Then, Beck also falls out of love and cheats on Joe. Awful! But did she deserve to die for that? Not at all. Finally, there’s Love Quinn. She loves Joe unconditionally and even kills for him. In other words, she’s also out of her mind. Has Joe found his soulmate?

Yes and no. Love and Joe truly are perfect for each other, but Joe is a complete hypocrite who acts shocked and mortified by Love’s actions. He’s so damaged, that he can’t see the two are the same. To Joe, his actions are justified, while Love is simply crazy.

In the final episode of season 2, Joe sticks around and is still with Love, but only because she is pregnant with his child. It’s obvious Joe has fallen out of love with Love (I don’t believe he has ever been in real love with anyone, to be honest), but he wants to be there for his daughter, unlike his father was with him.

What happens next

With how things ended, audiences will definitely see Love Quinn again. She is so pregnant in the final moments, and we may just see the birth of Love and Joe’s baby! Joe is already moving on, though. He has his eyes on the next-door neighbor. And, if you pay close attention to her hand, this mystery woman is wearing a wedding ring. Oh, Joe, what are you going to get into?

Keep in mind, Love is crazy. She is going to go mad if and when she learns Joe’s intentions. Season 3 is going to be the craziest yet.

Something else we’ll be seeing is Joe’s past coming back to haunt him. The stack of bodies continues to get higher. If Joe kept hallucinating about Beck in season 2, I’m sure his other victims will return, as well. Joe may not have murdered Delilah, but everything did happen because of him. There’s also Ellie to worry about.

Joe can’t get away with murder yet again. Can he?

Even though You season 3 is pretty much a done deal, we’re not sure when the third season will premiere. Let’s take a look at previous premiere dates to take our best guess:

Season 1 premiered on Lifetime on Sept. 9, 2018, and later streamed on Netflix at the end of 2018. It was quickly renewed for a second season, and season 2 premiered on Dec. 26, 2019, so it’s a safe bet that this will continue to be a late fall-early winter series.

That said, You season 3 will likely once again be a Christmas present from Netflix and premiere around December 2021. I know what you’re thinking, it seems like such a long time from now! But that is about how far apart seasons are for any other series.

Don’t worry, we’ll keep you posted with updates and speculation to make the wait go by faster. And, we’ll be sure to let you know when Netflix announces the release date for season 3!

You season 1 and season 2 are streaming on Netflix.