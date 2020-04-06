you-season-3:-plot,-release-date,-cast-and-more.-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-upcoming-season!

Netflix’s You has been one of the few shows that have shown a stalker as, well, a stalker. The psychological thriller has been received by fans well all over, with a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Joe, the handsome bookstore manager (season 1) played by the Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley is not shown as a caring and in-love prince, but as an obsessive, toxic person who’s more creepy than romantic. And thank god for that because I was getting really tired of all the problematic relationships being shown as ideal. The kind that a girl should aspire to have.

Look if you are getting offended, I am sorry. I don’t intend to male-bash over here. Of course, there are millions of good men out there. I just have a problem with crappy men being shown as perfect. Anyway, rant over. We are moving on. Let’s talk about You. More importantly, now that Season 2 is over are we getting a season 3?

Season 1

Joe works in a bookstore and becomes infatuated with Guinevere Beck, a customer. He gets obsessed with her and stalks her online. He even goes as far as trying to ‘remove people’ (read: murder) who may become an obstacle in their relationship.

At the end of season 1, Joe murders Beck and frames Dr. Nicki (who she had an affair with) for her and all other murders that he committed while he was with her.

Season 2

In season 2, he moves to LA and meets Love Quinn and becomes obsessed with her. The second season, I feel, sort of tried to whitewash his character, absolving him of his past crimes, with the flashbacks to his childhood. Maybe not even absolve, but more like, give us a reason behind why he is the way he is.

The finale, though, shows a very shocking turn of events. We find out that Joe’s new love interest isn’t that much of a victim, herself. Love killed Delilah, and then Candace, to save their relationship, which Joe obviously understands. He is not comfortable with it, though. No, this is like a huge mirror for him. He realizes that what Beck was to him, he is to Love. But, the big reveal that Love is pregnant is what prompts Joe to stay with her.

There is a hint at more drama next season as Joe is shown getting a little obsessed with the new neighbor once he and Love move into their new house.

Season 3

With the set-up with a new ‘love interest’ in Joe’s life at the end of season 2, was it really that surprising that the show got renewed?

Anyway, to make things official, co-creator Sera Gamble took to Twitter on February 7, this year and wrote:

“We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know”.

You Season 3 Cast

Both Penn Badgeley and Victoria Pedretti will come back to reprise their roles as Joe and Love. Other cast members coming on board for the season have not been revealed yet.

You Season 3 Release Date

Going by previous seasons’ trends, it will be at least a year before we can see the next season. Netflix has confirmed that You will air in 2021. An official date has not been set yet.

You Season 3 Plot

Even major plot details haven’t been revealed yet, but Badgley has said this about Joe and Love’s relationship:

“Even Joe says, pretty unequivocally, that they’re not soulmates,” the actor shared. “He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch-nemesis.”

More details haven’t been shared about the show yet, but stay tuned, and we will be back with the latest updates.