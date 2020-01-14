you-season-3-officially-in-the-works:-netflix-drop-first-teaser-and-joe-goldberg-is-back

The third season of Netflix’s You is in the works and we are just too excited.

That’s right, it seems as though we’ll be seeing a lot more of Joe Goldberg, or Will Bettelheim, as the popular streaming site has confirmed another installment is on its way.

Taking to Twitter with a picture of the villain we all love to hate, the bosses behind the social media page teased: ‘New Year, New (season of) You (is officially in the works!)’

And right on cue fans were sent into meltdown as they celebrated the announcement in the comments.

‘YAAAAAAAAAS,’ one wrote while another added: ‘OMYGODDDD.’

Someone else said: ‘So much yes!!! Season two has officially given me the creeps when I look at Joe..(compared to how I felt about him in the first season) so well done on achieving that lol.

New Year, New (season of) You (is officially in the works!) pic.twitter.com/yZPWQzXXjA — Netflix US (@netflix) January 14, 2020

‘I know you aren’t supposed to like the psycho in things…’ We don’t think you’re on your own with that one.

However, others were more concerned over when the next season of Anne With An E would drop.

‘Oh good! So… Actually we are waiting for Anne with an E season 4 if you don’t mind,’ they told the site.

The news comes after Penn Badgley, who plays Joe, dropped a major hint that there would be another season.

As he talked about the unmasking of another killer in season two, Penn got a little carried away and let loose about her role in the next chapter.

‘She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person,’ Penn admitted. ‘She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator.

‘She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!’

When pressed about the third season, Penn told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I literally know nothing about the third season. Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?’

Showrunner Sera Gamble also said she ‘absolutely’ had plans for the show to continue though.

You seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.





