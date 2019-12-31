you-season-2,-episode-9:-what-is-love?

Well, that was unexpected! The penultimate episode of You season 2 throws some shocks our way. Has Joe found his soul mate? Spoilers ahead if you are not caught up on You season 2!

The cat is out of the bag! Candace has trapped Joe and he is now the person on the other side of the glass. She forces Joe to tell Love the truth, and he easily does, tired of running and the lies. Joe is also still in shock about killing Delilah, so he tells Love that he thought this time he could be different. It’s a no-brainer to run and never look back, but in the final moments of You season 2, episode 9, Love takes a different, shocking approach to the news.

We can officially say Candace is gone for good. Love stabs her in the throat and watches Candace bleed out. Is she determined to be with Joe no matter what? Has she forgiven Joe’s actions so quickly? What a cliffhanger! The season 2 finale will have all the answers, but here’s what else goes down in episode 9, “P.I. Joe.”

Will (the real Will) is alive and well! What’s more, he truly never had any intention of exposing Joe Goldberg. Now, if that isn’t a true friend, I don’t know what is! Will even sends Joe postcards to check in on him.

Finding himself in quite a situation, Joe rings up Will for some advice. Surprisingly (and also, unbelievably), Will believes Joe had nothing to do with Delilah’s murder. How a person can be so trusting after being held prisoner is beyond me, but hey, maybe Will is the greatest man alive.

For a minute, Joe believes Forty to be a suspect in Delilah’s murder, but quickly changes his mind after paying him a visit. This is when events turn very Hangover as Joe tries to retrace his steps.

In the end, all Joe learns is that Forty is still seeing Candace behind Love’s back. Not that she is a problem anymore, clearly. Love tells Joe she has taken care of it, and wow we need some answers!

You season 2 is streaming on Netflix.