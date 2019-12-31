you-season-2,-episode-10:-we’re-soulmates,-joe

The final episode of You season 2 removes Love and Joe’s masks, revealing their true colors. Spoilers ahead if you are still catching up to the latest season!

There truly is nothing better than finding your soulmate. Supposedly, we all have one, but we aren’t all always able to find them. Joe Goldberg has found someone as twisted as he is. Not only is Love happily willing to keep Joe’s secrets, but she wants to help him do so and participates in his body count. Joe should be happy, right? But the finale for You season 2 reveals to us that Joe is more messed up than we thought.

Talk about a hypocrite! Initially, Joe thinks he is responsible for Love killing Candace.

“I think I broke you,” Joe tells Love. But Love goes on to share all things she has done.

To quickly recap: Love killed Forty’s au pair and allowed everyone to believe it was Forty. She also killed Delilah after learning the truth about Joe and knew Delilah was a threat. Finally, she murdered Candace.

In between all of that, Love has also been aware of who Joe truly is for some time. She never cared, and she accepted him for how he is. Unlike Joe, who is mortified to be hearing all of this. How dare Joe think Love is crazy? Joe is just as terrible, if not even more so. But you can see the love fade away as soon as he learns all of this.

We’re not sure what Joe would have done with Love. Turn her in? Kill her, too? He doesn’t get the chance to do anything at all, because as soon as Joe grabs her, she shouts that she is pregnant. Joe immediately has a change of heart. Not necessarily for Love, but his child. “Nothing is more important than this,” he tells Love.

MORE: TV’s worst psycho: Bates Motel’s Norman Bates or You’s Joe Goldberg

Shockingly, Love asks if it’s too weird for them to go to Lucy and Sunrise’s wedding? Uhm, I can answer that. Yes!

After these confessions and series of murders, going to a wedding should be the last thing on anyone’s minds. But not for this beautiful pair. Can you feel the sarcasm?

Their troubles are far from over, though. Forty is able to connect the dots and rushes to get to his sister before Joe. Forty has his gun pointed at Joe, but he is shot dead by Delilah’s officer pal, Fincher, who had been following Ellie, just in case.

Fincher now makes Forty the primary suspect of Henderson’s murder, so the Quinn’s step up to make it all go away, which gives Joe a fresh start with Love.

When we see Love and Joe next, they are moving into their new home together. Love is very pregnant and blows kisses Joe’s way when she sees him arriving.

Joe offers a sweet smile, but it doesn’t seem authentic or enthusiastic. He doesn’t love her anymore. He’s only in it for his child. “I gotta do the time. Not every Siberia is cold,” Joe says as he looks around. Joe clearly sees this as his punishment. He loves his child and is determined to be a good father, but he isn’t in love with Love anymore and hates his current living situation.

This brings us back to what Love told Joe at the glass cage when they were each trading horrible secrets: Joe has always been in love with a fantasy, but he has never actually looked at what and who he has. Meanwhile, Love has always seen Joe for Joe and loves him unconditionally.

Joe will always and forever be stuck living and desiring a fantasy. He’ll never live in reality. And if you need further proof, how about the final seconds of the episode?

Love is nothing but the mother of Joe’s child at this point. Joe now has his eyes on the neighbor, and by the looks of it, she’s married. “I will figure out a way, a way to get to you,” Joe says as he stares away at his neighbor.

You season 1 and season 2 are streaming on Netflix.