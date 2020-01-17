‘you-saw-me’:-epstein-victim-lashes-out

A former sex slave of Jeffrey Epstein has posted a chilling message aimed at Ghislaine Maxwell and Naomi Campbell alleging they did nothing to stop the abuse.

Virginia Giuffre, 36, who alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times as a teenager, tweeted her fury at members of paedophile Epstein’s social circle, The Sun reports.

“You saw me at your parties, you saw me in Epstein’s homes, you saw me on the plane, you saw me get my haircut, you saw me on the streets, you watched me be abused. You saw me!

“#Awareness #Justice #GhislaineMaxwell #JeffreyEpstein #NaomiCampbell #PrinceAndrew,” she wrote.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of procuring young women for the multi-millionaire sex offender who died last August while awaiting trial for charges relating to the trafficking of minors.

media_camera Ghislaine Maxwell, left, and Prince Andrew.

It was at her home in West London where Prince Andrew was pictured with his hand around the waist of Ms Giuffre, then a 17-year-old known as Virginia Roberts.

The Duke of York strongly denies all allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

Ms Giuffre was pictured beside Naomi Campbell during the supermodel’s glitzy 31st birthday party in St Tropez in 2001.

Representatives for Campbell denied she was close friends with Epstein – and said that he had only been invited to her birthday party by her then boyfriend, Flavio Briatore.

There is no suggestion the supermodel or her guests knew who Ms Roberts was – nor had any knowledge of Epstein’s behaviour.

In the pictures from Campbell’s party, the girl can even be seen wearing the same style of cropped white top and multi-coloured trousers worn by Roberts in her infamous photo with Prince Andrew.

media_camera Flavio Briatore and Naomi Campbell with Virginia Roberts in the front. Picture: Pool/Lafargue/Lenhof/Gamma-Rapho

In that infamous 2001 snap, the Duke of York grins as he grasps the then teenager by her bare midriff at the home of the socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

It was there that Ms Giuffre claims Epstein “lent” her out to have sex with the royal – which he has vehemently denied.

SEX SLAVE CLAIMS

Ms Maxwell – disgraced billionaire Epstein’s alleged “madam” – can also be seen in the bombshell pics from the exclusive St Tropez event.

A grey-haired man – believed to be Epstein – is pictured in blue standing next to the girl with a sweatshirt thrown over his shoulders.

The photos were taken on May 19, 2001 – two months after Ms Giuffre claims she was flown to London where she met Prince Andrew.

Later, Ms Roberts alleges that Epstein lent her out to a US businessman when they retired back to their hotel.

She claims she performed a sex act on him “just to shut him up” – and it lasted for “two horrible minutes”.

media_camera Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. Picture: Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service

Epstein, 66, is believed to have hanged himself in a New York jail while facing child sex trafficking charges.

He was found dead days after being taken off suicide watch – reportedly at the request of his own lawyers.

The Department of Justice and the FBI have both launched investigations into his death.

Ms Maxwell, who has gone into hiding, denied all the allegations.

Buckingham Palace has strenuously denied the allegations made against Prince Andrew.

The royal was sacked by the Queen after a disastrous Newsnight interview in which he said he did not regret his relationship with Epstein.

Prince Andrew also said he did not remember meeting Ms Giuffre.

