“you”-is-back-with-“season-3”-for-some-more-crime-to-commit:-here’s-when-you-can-expect-it-information-on-cast-and-plot!!!

Season 3 of You has been officially confirmed. It is based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes. The second season has been recently streamed on Netflix. It’s a romantic thriller with lots of twists and turns. Here is what you need to know about season 3 from the release date, storyline, and cast.

Release date

Official Twitter handle of Netflix UK and Ireland stated that “You will return for a third season. As in, the show called You. Not *you*. You know ?” Season 3 will have a total of 10 episodes, which is to be released in 2021.

The storyline of the upcoming season?

Season 2 had a dangerous ending and different from the novel. Carolyn Novel- Hidden Bodies and sweater explaining Joe’s girlfriend Love has a Dark side. TV series had her go murder both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado ) and Candance (Ambyr Childers ).

Season three may reveal the deal between the murderous couple and some shocking pregnancy. Season 3 will try to portrait Joe and Love as a happy family but embrace themself for some cruel murders. During an interview, protagonist Badgley revealed that season three would come soon. He said, ” She does not appear to be the same kind of… You know dare I say, in the third season -Oh, God!” Producer Patrick Gamble shared, “The shakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love’s mother who’s incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children”.

Both series were based on novels by Caroline Kepnes, and the third novel is not released yet.

Cast

Nothing has been revealed for the casting team, but so far, but Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley as lovesick serial killer Joe Goldberg will hold his role. Victoria Pedretti and murderous girlfriend Love Quinn will be back.