‘you-done-waiting?’:-anubhav-sinha-lashes-out-at-ajay-devgn-over-his-jnu-comment

Highlights of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho













Days after many Bollywood celebrities weighed in on the attack by a masked mob on the students of JNU and demanded a strict action, Ajay Devgn, too joined the dialogue. Ajay, whose Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is doing good business at the box-office, took to Twitter to share his two cents on the topic.

Ajay Devgn, KajolTwitter

“I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” he wrote. Taking a sharp jibe at Ajay Devgn, Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Exactly!!!! I am still waiting. You done waiting????”

Ajay Devgn had earlier said, “I have been watching the news since morning. It’s very conflicting. Till now, we don’t know who has done what. So till the time this is not clear, I don’t know how to comment. It is all very sad what’s happening. Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear.”

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan slammed

Big B, who has always been vocal about the happenings in the country, was slammed for his silence on CAA, NRC and at the attacks on JNU students. Big B had tweeted an emoji with folded hands, soon after the news of the attack, which made everyone wonder what Big B intended to say. There were many people who trolled the megastar for maintaining his silence over the brutal attack on JNU students inside the campus. From calling Big B ‘spineless’ to taking jibes at his angry young man image, netizens slammed Amitabh Bachchan right, left and centre.

Sunny LeoneYouTube Screenshot

Sunny Leone’s take

After many A-listers have come out in support of the students of the JNU university, who were attacked by masked goons; Sunny Leone too has joined the debate. The Ragini MMS actress has said that she doesn’t believe in violence and war and wants peace to prevail. “I think that there are many things that we can do if we put our fist down, if we speak to each other and stop the violence because violence is something that our children see and learn. Violence doesn’t just affect just one person who is being violated or hurt,” Sunny Leone said. “It affects the entire family because it also emotionally hurts them because their child is being hurt, their father, mother, sister are hurt. I am pro-peace and I do not endorse violence. I am sure that there’s some resolution that will come without violence here,” she added.