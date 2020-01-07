you-could-run-for-“several-more-seasons,”-according-to-showrunner-sera-gamble

After Penn Badgley accidentally confirmed season 3, creator Sera Gamble has revealed that You can run for way more seasons on Netflix.

Hello, you. You want You to return with more episodes on Netflix, don’t you?

If yes, you are in luck. Recently, Joe Goldberg aka Penn Badgley accidentally spilled the beans on You season 3 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight but quickly backtracked. Not that we need confirmation after how things wrapped up in season two. Who is the mysterious lady neighbor? The world wants to know.

Now, creator and showrunner Sera Gamble has hinted that the future of the show on Netflix may be brighter than that. Meaning, the show can actually run for way more seasons instead of coming to an end with installment 3. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said that there are still a lot of stories to tell and she can definitely “follow Joe for several more seasons.”

She also teased that just like we saw Beck in glimpses throughout the season, we might see all our favorite dead characters in the upcoming seasons. So, there’s room for Candace, Delilah and Forty to make appearances again.

Other than them, Ellie is going to return obviously because she’s alive and well as Joe promised to send her money. But which turn will Joe and Love’s love story take? The last few seconds of the finale gave us some clues, but still, we need answers.

Was that woman Joe’s mother? Is Love really pregnant with Joe’s kid? Did Love kill her own husband and is more twisted than she seems to be? All will be answered in season 3, hopefully.

That being said, Netflix is yet to officially renew the psychological thriller for season 3, given that not much time has passed since season two was released, it’s going to take some more months possibly until we hear the news.

In any case, season 3 of the Netflix series will not hit Netflix anytime this year. We’ll have to suffice ourselves with memes and conspiracy theories.

What do you think will happen in season 3? Let us know in the comments!