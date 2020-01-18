you-can-own-this-painting-of-aoc-dressed-as-che-guevara-for-a-hefty-price

January 18, 2020 | 11: 59am

It’s the red new deal.

An art exhibition featuring a painting of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decked out as communist Cuban revolutionary Che Guevara will land in New York City later this month.

The work, titled #Cracked, is a creation of retired Lt. Col. David Richardson, an ex-Marine and current Department of Homeland Security training contractor. It will be on display beginning Jan. 25 at Mark Murray Fine Paintings on the Upper East Side. The exhibit will run through the end of January.

Richardson, 54, says he generally tries not to get political with his art, but has strong feelings about the freshman Democratic-Socialist lawmaker.

“My initial impression of her is that she doesn’t really care about the working class. She just doesn’t like rich folk. That was my initial idea. Kind of like Che,” he told The Post. “Cortez is a Socialist. She is like the pigs for Orwell’s Animal Farm. She cares little about the other animals, like the horse being sold off for glue. What she wants to do is stand up on her hind legs and move into the farmer’s house and sleep in their beds.”

The pricetag for his AOC? $90,000.

Lieutenant Colonel David Richardson posing with his two depictions of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dressed as Che Guevara at his home in Arlington, Virginia. Ron Sachs – CNP

The two-by-two-foot acrylic on plywood portrays Ocasio-Cortez with glistening hoop earrings, in the revolutionary’s red-starred beret. Above her is the word “Amazon” — a blunt allusion to her opposition to the retail giant’s plan for a New York headquarters. Below her in larger letters is the word #Cracked, which Richardson said refers to the defunct humor magazine. The Marine also produced a second version of the painting replacing the word “#Cracked” with “Bimbonic” (a mashup of “bimbo” and “iconic”)

Richardson spent 23 years in the service and fought in Iraq at the Battle of Ramadi. His military work has also taken him to Afghanistan, South Korea and East Africa. He cites Richard Diebenkorn, Robert Rauschenberg, Modigliani and his own combat experiences among his artistic influences.

“I am doing some iconic images now which I am shooting up with a shot gun. Doing some stuff with images of Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, the Statue of Liberty,” he said. “I come from a family of painters. My mother was a painter and art instructor and my brother is a painter who lives in Germany … it’s in my blood.”

Said gallerist Mark Murray: “He reminds me of Basquiat in terms of his materials and arresting imagery. I think his work is very striking and memorable.”