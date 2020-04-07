You can now watch One Day At a Time season 4 episode 3 online! Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream it online.

The makers of One Day At A Time surely know how to keep their audience entertained.  The Episode 3 of Season 4 will be free! This episode will have Penelope and Alex having the imperative conversation about “healthy human sexuality” when Alex walks into her room. Penelope will also have a little chit-chat with her son, Alex about his new relationship with Olivia. 

The episode 3 will premiere on 7th April at 9: 30pm ET on Pop TV. You can watch it on Netflix as well. You can also watch it online here: http://fullpopular.online-tvs.com/series/318363/4/3 

 Episode 3 has been named “Boundaries”, probably indicating about setting boundaries? Well, we’ve gotta find that out. 

 

The American Sit-com premiered for the first time in 2017 and is currently running its 4th Season. The cast includes Justina Machado as Penelope, who has two kids, Alex and Elena. Isabella Gomez is playing Elena and Marcel Ruiz is playing Alex. Rita Moreno is Lyndia who is the mother of Penelope.  Todd Grinnell is playing the role of Pat, landlord of the property where Penelope lives with her family.

The show has an 8.2/10 IMDb rating and has won numerous accolades including People’s Choice Award, Critics’ choice Award, GLAAD Media Award and Teen Choice Award.


What makes it so watchable is the fact that everyone can relate to it, a teenager, an adult, anyone.  

One Day At A Time is a show known for its hilarious plot in every episode, bunch of iconic women who are strong and funny. The show has covered many important issues like LGBTQ representation, citizenship, struggles with anxiety/ acknowledging the importance of mental health, racism and what not!


If you haven’t started watching this show then you’re definitely missing out on something great! 

