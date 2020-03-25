you-can-now-stream-kids’-shows-for-free-on-prime-video

Prime Video is offering a selection of family content for free, no membership required.In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Video has made some of its family content available to stream completely free. This includes several original kids’ shows that were previously only accessible with an Amazon Prime subscription. The list features titles like The Stinky & Dirty Show, Wishenpoof, Jessy and Nessy, Just Add Magic and Mystery City.This is excellent news for a couple of reasons. First, if you and your kids are stuck at home, it adds another option to your entertainment roster. While new platform Disney+ may seem like the obvious subscription service to rely on to keep the little ones entertained, having a free alternative will help you add some diversity into the mix.Given the uncertain times we’re currently living in, a lot of consumers are rethinking their financial priorities. With businesses forced to shut down, some workers may be out of a job. If that’s the case, it may be time to reassess exactly how many streaming services you can afford to subscribe to. These costs quickly add up. Being able to rely on the kids having some easily accessible quality content for free is certainly welcome.How can I watch Prime Video kids’ shows for free?To see all titles available without a membership you can go to the Prime Video website and click on Watch Now for Free. To actually stream the series, you’ll need to sign in with your Amazon account. If you don’t have one, you can create an account for free. All you need is an email address.Amazon Prime Video detailsIn Australia, Prime Video is free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $6.99/month. New Prime subscribers enjoy a 30-day free trial.That price will buy you free delivery on eligible items, free international delivery on eligible Amazon US items, exclusive access to deals and a premium experience on Twitch, as well as free access to Prime Music and Prime Reading.Recent highlights streaming on Prime Video include TV show Hunters, which stars Al Pacino and The Test, an exciting docuseries for cricket enthusiasts. You can also check out the best Amazon shows and best movies on Prime Video to get started.Image source: Amazon Prime website