you-can-now-play-‘tomb-raider’-&-‘lara-croft’-for-free

Square Enix is now offering Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris and 2013’s Tomb Raider for free, in an effort to entertain gamers during self-isolation.

The video games store announced the giveaway in a recent blog post. “We’re warmed by stories of communities banding together to support those in need during uncertain times, and by honoring directives intended to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The letter continues, “Gamers are part of a global community. We regularly rally together online to return balance to fantasy kingdoms, recruit crew to save the universe from sci-fi threats, and indulge in healthy competition through high-octane action games. For others, shifting to both online work and play is unfamiliar territory. With this in mind, we’re offering a gift to our community.”

So, for a limited time, gamers can now download Tomb Raider (2013) and Lara Croft and The Temple of Osiris for free. The Temple of Osiris, in particular, allows up to four players and is a perfect option for those wanting to play with friends remotely.

For more information on how to enjoy the free games, head to Square Enix.

