you-can-now-get-tins-filled-with-creme-eggs-or-mini-eggs

Christmas might just be out of the way but shops are already preparing for Easter.

For Cadbury Creme Egg and Mini Egg fans, we have some great news.

You can now buy huge tins of the sweets.

The gift tins are available from the Cadbury website and it contains 409g of chocolatey goodness.

The Creme Egg tin contains eight full-size eggs and a bag of mini Creme Eggs.

The Mini Egg tin contains bags 10 32g bags of the chocolate-coated sweets.

Both tins cost £6 and they’ve been so popular, they are already sold out.

Cadbury has promised that the tins will be back in stock this week, on 14 January.

Buying the same amount of sweets in the supermarket would be cheaper – the same Creme Eggs would cost around £3.65 and the same amount of Mini Eggs would be about £3.

But you do get a reusable tin for the extra price.

You do have to pay delivery too for the gift tin though. It costs £3.95 for anything under £10 and £5.50 for more than that.

Creme Egg fans are also excited to see the trifle based on the chocolate eggs is back on the shelves this year.

The dessert features chocolate mousse and chocolate chip cookie and fondant sections and has a traditional Cadbury milk chocolate base.

It costs £3.50 and is available at most major supermarkets.

It’s perfect to share for Easter lunch, or just with your weeknight dinner.

News of the returning product prompted excitement from sweet-toothed Instagram users.

‘This looks so good’, one fan commented.

Someone else simply said: ‘I want one’.

It’s all very eggciting, isn’t it?

