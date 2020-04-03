you-can-now-get-groceries-delivered-by-wholesalers-and-restaurant-suppliers

If you’re struggling to find pantry staples in-store, these wholesalers are stepping in to help.While the panic buying that ensued at the outbreak of COVID-19 is thankfully dwindling, many shoppers are still being met with empty shelves as supermarkets struggle to restock.To make things easier for consumers, former B2B-service, FoodByUs, has announced that it will be opening its supply chain up to everyday shoppers. This means that customers will now be directly connected to hundreds of independent food suppliers, and will be able to do their food shopping without having to leave the house.In addition to produce like fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and poultry and frozen items, the marketplace will also be offering up items such as pasta and flour, which have been notoriously difficult to find.As an added bonus, FoodByUs will also be offering free delivery and will be extending its wholesale prices to customers. In a release, the company has estimated that shoppers will save “up to 55% on their weekly shop, compared to supermarket prices.”The move is also set to aid Australian restaurants, farmers and wholesalers, all of which are currently feeling the impact of strict lockdown and social distancing measures.Meat trader Great Meats Co. has also responded to the COVID-19 outbreak by opening its coolroom to the wider community. The business is now offering a contact-free delivery service to those in Sydney metro areas.It will also be delivering home meat boxes to the Southern Highlands on Wednesdays and to the Central Coast on Saturdays.See our guide on shopping during the COVID-19 pandemicIn a surprise move, takeaway giant McDonald’s is also helping consumers to get their hands on essential products.While it won’t offer the service for delivery, the restaurant has announced that it will begin selling milk, English muffins and gourmet bread rolls at the drive-thru of participating stores for a limited time.

More from shopping

PSA: You can now use Afterpay to shop on eBay

International shopping without the sting: How to shop smarter online

What’s In the Woolworths “Basics Box” and how to get it

Afterpay Day extended sales: 35+ deals that are still going

Businesses offering contact-free delivery in Australia