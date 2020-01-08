you-can-now-donate-your-unwanted-christmas-gifts-in-exchange-for-sex-toys

Did you get a pair of socks or a sweater from your nan at Christmas? Are you ever going to wear it?

Chances are you’ve been gifted some things that you’re just not going to use.

You could donate these items, re-gift them, or do the most likely thing – let them gather dust in some corner of the house despite not having any space.

Thankfully, Lovehoney is providing the motivation you need to donate these unwanted presents, by offering sex toys in exchange.

The adult shop has organised a gift swap at London’s Southbank to collect all the unwanted gifts and offer them to a homeless charity.

Dubbed the Sex Not Socks gift swap, it’s Lovehoney’s first time offering the giveaway.

It’s not just all the unsellable goods the sex toy retailer is giving away. Some of their best toys will be available.

Sex toys up to a value of £59.99 will be offered to the first 1,000 people, aged 18 , who want to swap their unwanted present via a ‘lucky dip’.

The sexual happiness brand is encouraging the public to donate small, unwanted Christmas items that will help support a national homeless charity.

The items will have to be of good quality and can include clothes, books, and DVDs. Large items or goods in damaged or poor condition won’t be accepted.

If you haven’t got a gift, you can still join in the fun by making a small cash donation to the charity in return for a sex toy.

Lovehoney brand and marketing director Helen Balmer said: ‘We all get a few traditional but slightly dull presents each Christmas, such as socks and gift sets, which are stored away in a drawer and forgotten about.

‘The idea of Sex Not Socks is to put all those unwanted gifts to good use. You can swap them for a fantastic free sex toy and have a lot more sexual happiness during the coldest and most miserable month of the year.

‘All the donated gifts will be given to a homeless charity which is being supported by Lovehoney. All over 18s are welcome.’

Items in the lucky dip include the £59.99 Desire Luxury Rechargeable Vibrator alongside other Lovehoney faves.

Because who doesn’t need that boost during these cold winter nights?

The location for Lovehoney’s Sex Not Socks ‘gift swap’ is at Observation Point on London’s Southbank, SE1 9LT and is being held on 14 January from 9am-8pm.

Better hurry.

