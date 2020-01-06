you-can-now-buy-popcorn-flavoured-kitkat-chunky-bars

It looks set to be a very happy new year for chocoholics with the news that the popcorn-flavoured KitKat Chunky is available to buy in the UK.

Previously only on sale in Dubai, it has been flown to our shores by the good people at GB Gifts.

The bars are available for purchase in the UK (Credit: GB Gifts)

And, although it’s slightly pricier than your usual KitKat Chunky, it looks absolutely delicious.

In fact, the prospect of getting our hands on one has certainly lifted our January blues!

Great sweet and salty combination works very well! Delicious.

Priced at £4.99 for two 40g bars, the treats are in stock now on the GB Gifts website.

Although we’re not sure how long the limited supply will last!

According to NewFoodsUK on Instagram, the bars are “delicious”.

They said: “Great sweet and salty combination works very well! Delicious.”

“That looks so good!” said one sure-to-be buyer.

“OMG,” added another, with many love heart eye emojis.

The flavour combination appears to have been a hit with consumers, with many taking to Twitter to offer reviews of the new bar.

call me weird but popcorn flavored kitkat is good — cha (@gojuous) November 30, 2019

One thing’s for sure, our New Year health kick is getting harder and harder to stick to!

