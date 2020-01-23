you-can-now-buy-lotus-biscoff-kitkats-in-the-uk

In case you somehow missed it, an important thing to know: we really, really like Lotus Biscoff spread.

Whether it’s a massive bottle of squeezable sauce or a Krispy Kreme doughnut topped with a Biscoff biscuit, we absolutely love that malty biscuit flavour.

So naturally we’re very excited about the concept of a Lotus Biscoff flavour KitKat, which is now available to buy in the UK.

GB Gifts, a website that imports snacks from around the world, announced this week that they’ll be selling Biscoff KitKats from 22 January onwards.

The bad news is that the tasty treat is currently sold out, but you can sign up for alerts for when they arrive back online.

As you’ve probably guessed, a Biscoff Kitkat is just like your standard KitKat Chunky, but with added Lotus Biscoff flavour.

Atop the wafer biscuit there’s a layer of Biscoff spread, all enrobed in a thick layer of milk chocolate. Drool.

The special edition KitKat is originally from Dubai and isn’t yet available in your standard corner shop, so your only option at the moment is GB Gifts, which sells two full-size bars for £2.99.

You can also buy a pouch of mini Lotus Biscoff KitKats, with a bag of seven available for £13.49.

If you simply can’t wait for the stock to return, don’t panic. You can make a DIY version of the sweet snack by just spreading a layer of Biscoff spread on your standard KitKat. No judgement here.

