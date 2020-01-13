you-can-now-buy-a-koala-dildo-to-support-victims-of-the-australia-bush-fires

The Australian bush fires are still raging on the continent.

An estimated 10,000 hectares of the country has burned to the ground, and approximately one billion animals have died and 27 humans have also lost their lives.

In an effort to help emergency services cope with the situation, people are donating money and goods to those in need, with celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Pink and Elton John shelling out millions of pounds.

Local businesses are also doing their part, with one company choosing an unusual – but seemingly effective – method to raise funds.

Geeky Sex Toys, an online retailer that sells sex toys, has created a special product as part of a bush fire appeal: the Down-Under Donation Dildo.

Unlike your average dildo, the DUDD – which is handmade – has a bright yellow colour and features a green base in the shape of Australia.

There is also a small koala at the base of the dildo, to highlight the plight of the animal which has been severely affected by the fires due do its diet and location.

Koalas eat eucalyptus leaves, which contain a natural oil that vaporises in heat and causes a smog that is highly flammable. The fire is also spreading from the tree tops, which means the koalas are unable to get to safety in time.

According to the company, 100% of profits from the sale of this dildo will go to charity.

Josh Porter from Geeky Sex Toys tells Metro.co.uk that the company has sold several hundreds of the dildo so far, and raised nearly £8,000.

‘We had already donated a small amount personally but after seeing the situation continue to worsen, we brainstormed ways to raise a larger amount,’ he says.

‘We figured producing sex toys is what we’re best at, and we already have an amazing community of customers at the ready.

‘We also thought it was a unique way of helping and could gather quite a bit of media attention, so even if people didn’t purchase a dildo they would still go and donate directly.

‘So far in the first four days we have raised over $15,000 [approximately £8,000] and that continues to rise.’

‘The response has been overwhelmingly positive. People love the idea that something as random as a dildo can help raise awareness and most importantly money in times like this.’

Our country has been devastated by bushfires & we need your help! 🔥 So that’s why we’re proud to announce The Down-Under Donation Dildo! 🍆 A new toy where 100% of the profits will be donated directly to the relief efforts 🇦🇺 🐨 https://t.co/CO2z1GIgSa #BushFireCrisisAustralia pic.twitter.com/ZZmcgNqgQj — Geeky Sex Toys (@Geeky_Sex_Toys) January 9, 2020

The DUDD was announced on Twitter and has since gone viral, with over 6,900 retweets so far, as well as 13,700 likes – and rising.

‘Wow! From our bush to yours!,’ commented one person.

‘That is some amazing marketing for all of your down under needs! For a more than worthy and much needed cause!! Who’s buying one for me?’

‘Please, do it for the koalas,’ wrote someone else.

Another fan called it a ‘creative fundraising strategy’, while others said it was the ‘perfect gift… that goes to a good cause’.

‘I love it…and yet I think I’d just be too sad to get off using it,’ wrote one person.

However, not everyone appreciates the charity campaign, with many people saying that the product is quite pricey at nearly £37 ($69).

Others found the idea disrespectful, and claimed that the materials used to make the dildo, and subsequent sales of it, will only cause more harm than good.

One person replied: ‘Disgusting. Show respect.’

‘Ya know the production of these plastics probably does more harm to the climate than the good that the proceeds will do,’ tweeted someone else.

‘The one thing that is guaranteed to prevent the Australian continent from getting scorched beyond recovery will surely be a large enough number of Twitter hipsters each having a pound of plastic shipped to their home.’

However, the product isn’t actually made from plastic.

‘Nope, it’s not made of plastic,’ Josh says.

‘We use a medical grade platinum cure silicone. Although I wouldn’t call it recyclable it’s definitely reusable…

‘Some of the legitimate backlash we’ve seen is from people who don’t realise we’re actually a small Australian company trying to do the right thing and help out.

‘They assume we’re making fun of a terrible situation or trying to profit from it, which is obviously not what we’re trying to do.’

This isn’t the only unusual fundraising campaign that Australia has seen in recent weeks.

A woman named Kaylen Ward, who is known as The Naked Philanthropist on social media, was offering nude photos to anyone who donated £7.60 ($10) to those affected by the fires.

The LA influencer raised over £500,000.

Additionally, volunteers around the world are sewing pouches for displaced, injured or orphaned animals such as koalas, kangaroos and bats, and donating these to rescue centres.

