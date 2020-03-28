You can never go wrong with Shivangi Joshi's ethnic wear

Cute and bubbly actress Shivangi Joshi is known for her role in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has won the hearts of many with her portrayal as Naira Goenka in this show. Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved actresses in her field and has a huge supporting fan base that is all too happy to simply see glimpses of her on the social media as well. She has received success at a very young age and that’s impressive.

Shivangi is much active on her Instagram handle and going through her profile made us realize her love for ethnic dresses and traditional wear, and she even looks absolutely stunning and incredibly beautiful in those dresses.

Shivangi is a hundred percent desi girl and we would like to see more actresses in Indo-Ethnic dresses. Her love for ethnic dresses, especially lehengas, is quite evident from her social media profiles.

She is somebody who has already been showing an evolution of the traditional wears and how-to amp them up to make tradition meet western, in the most fab way possible. But in real life, Shivangi Joshi is known for her amazing dressing style and the way she presents herself.

Here are some pictures of Shivangi’s Instagram that will give you ideas on how to pull off traditional attires: