you-can-fly-out-of-boston-this-winter-for-under-$100-on-jetblue

Whether you want to book a Valentine’s Day trip for your sweetheart or escape the cold with friends, you can save money on flights out of Logan International Airport this winter during JetBlue’s current Big Winter Sale.

Travelers can fly out of Boston for as low as $44. In fact, nearly two dozen one-way fares are priced at less than $100 during the airline’s flash sale, which ends at 11: 59 p.m. on Wednesday. Passengers just need a bit of flexibility since the flights are for Tuesday and Wednesday travel. The discounted fare is good for travel between Jan. 21 and March 31, except during the blackout dates of Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.

Flights out of Boston for under $100 include $44 trips to Buffalo, N.Y., and Pittsburgh, $59 flights to Charleston, S.C., $79 flights to Nashville, Tenn., and $84 flights to Atlanta. Flights priced under $150 out of Boston include trips to Las Vegas for $109, New Orleans for $119, and San Francisco for $139.

The fares are in JetBlue’s basic economy class and include government taxes and fees.

Check out the Boston fares on sale.