You can buy Opal Fruits again – 22 years after the sweets were renamed Starburst

Think back to 1998 – a year when everyone loved Furbies and Britney was topping the charts and Google was founded. But another big thing happened that year – Opal Fruits became Starburst.

Ever since, some die-hard fans have said that they aren’t the same and over the years, there have been lots of calls to bring back the original soft chewy sweets.

Our nostalgic hearts are still fluttering from seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together again and now we have more news to take you back to a happier time – Opal Fruits are going to back on our shelves.

Bags of the sweets will be available in stores for a limited time from late February, with original strawberry, lemon, orange and lime flavours.

When the Starburst name was introduced to bring them in line with the US branding, combined lemon and lime as well as blackcurrant flavours were added to the packets.

The 152g pouches of Opal Fruits will be available at Poundland, B&M, Home Bargains, Iceland, Savers and The Range.

The RRP will be £1 for the bags.

It’s not the first time the sweets have been reintroduced – in 2008, Asda sold bags of the sweets for 12 weeks.

And if you’ve grown to love Starburst, don’t worry – you’ll still be able to get them too.

Last year, parent company Mars brought back another product from the 90s that people have missed.

Marathon bars were renamed as Snickers in 1990 but for a short time last September, you could buy special packs of retro bars with the old name.

It was the exact same recipe but the name brought back all that nostalgia.

Sadly, it was only for 12 weeks so you’ll just have to stick to unwrapping your Snickers bar now.

MORE: Why is Snickers changing its name back to Marathon and where can you buy the bars?

MORE: Cadbury relaunches 1970s favourite Old Jamaica Bourneville rum and raisin chocolate bars