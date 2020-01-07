You can buy £29 train tickets to Paris in the Eurostar sale

Booking a holiday can be the perfect antidote to the January blues and Eurostar has some deals that are simply too good to miss.

The travel giant is offering tickets from London to Paris for just £29.

Eurostar kicked off its January promotion this morning at 7am. Discounted fares will be available for a limited time only – until 20 January.

These £29 one-way tickets can be found on various days throughout January, February, March, April and May – but they seem to stop in June.

Selected return tickets from Paris to London are also £29 – so you can get to the city and back for less than £60.

That’s cheaper than some UK train tickets.

Paris isn’t the only destination included in the seat sale.

Eurostar has discounts on tickets to other locations too, such as Amsterdam, Lyon, Rotterdam and Brussels.

Tickets to Pairs are the cheapest, though, followed by £35 tickets to Amsterdam and Rotterdam and £45 tickets to Lyon.

Trips to Avignon and Marseille are slightly more at £49 – but they are still reduced from their usual price.

For those who like to travel in luxury, there are Standard Premier tickets – which cost slightly more, at £70.

These tickets include more spacious seats, a light meal, drinks served at your seat and complimentary magazines.

It’s important to be aware that the discounted tickets vary every day and at different times.

So just because a ticket is one price at a certain time one day, it might not be the next. This is worth bearing in mind for return tickets, too.

If the Eiffel Tower is calling your name, you’d better act fast.

We have a feeling these bargain prices won’t be around for very long.

