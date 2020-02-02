York University chief working to ensure city 'remains safe' after student hit with coronavirus

The latest headlines in your inbox

The vice-chancellor of a university at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK has said agencies are working to ensure the city and campus “remain safe”.

Health chiefs confirmed on Friday that two people in the UK had tested positive for the killer virus strain, later revealing one of the patients is a student at the University of York.

The university’s VC, professor Charlie Jeffery said that while the news will cause “concern and anxiety among our students, staff, and the wider community”, the risk of infection is “low”.

In a statement given in front of the UK’s media on Saturday, he said: “Our immediate concerns are for the affected student and family, along with the health and continued wellbeing of our students, staff, and the residents and visitors of our city.

“We understand this development will cause concern and anxiety.

York University has become a focal point for the UK coronavirus outbreak after one of their students was struck by the illness (PA)

“I want to reassure our students, staff and the wider community, that we are working closely with the lead agency, Public Health England, and other agencies to manage this situation.

“I want to reiterate to students, staff, parents and visitors that we’re working with our partners across the city to ensure that York and the university remain a safe and welcoming place to live, work and visit.”

He added the university – home to staff and students from more than 140 countries, is “very much an international community”.

A spokesman said the student is not believed to have come into contact with anyone on campus while they had symptoms.

The student and another member of their family are being treated at a specialist unit in Newcastle.

Professor Charlie Jeffery said the university and partners are doing everything in their power to ensure the safety of the public (Sky News)

Public Health England is continuing to work to try to trace people who had close contact – defined as being within two metres of the infected person for 15 minutes – with the pair.

The hotel firm has said the apartment involved has been thoroughly disinfected and PHE has been providing support.

Meanwhile, a helpline has been opened by the Students’ Union to field concerns from panicked students.

University of York Students’ Union president Samara Jones said “many students” are likely to be worried by the news.

She said: “The student community at York is a tight-knit, global community and we will continue to support one another at this time.

Ms Jones said the union would work with the university and health authorities to continue providing accurate, up-to-date information as soon as it is available.

She added: “I would encourage students with any questions to keep an eye on the university website for any developments and key information. Our dedicated helpline will remain open over the weekend.”

The University of Derby has also isolated some of its students who returned from Wuhan for 14 days following advice from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation.

Over 80 Britons repatriated from Wuhan were repatriated on Friday and quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral.

It comes as the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 259 with the number of confirmed cases of infection increasing to 11,791.