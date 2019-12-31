york-set-to-ban-cars-from-city-centre-by-2023 

York is set to become the first city in the UK to ban cars in its centre under new plans approved by the council.

The City of York Council wants to end all “non-essential” car journeys within the city walls from 2023 in a bid to bring down air pollution.

The move comes after Bristol council voted to ban diesel cars from its city centre from next year to tackle its illegal levels of air pollution.

York said the car ban was part of efforts to make the city carbon neutral by 2030 – two decades ahead of the Government’s commitment for the country.

The car ban was proposed by Labour councillor Jonny Crawshaw and adopted by a majority of the council, which is run by a Liberal Democrat-Green coalition, earlier this month.

Following the vote, Mr Crawshaw told the York Press: “People’s first response might be to be a bit anxious about what we’re proposing. But that doesn’t mean it’s not the right thing to do.

“The public mood is changing – particularly in relation to climate change.”

He added that reducing congestion in the city centre would make public transport more reliable and cycling safer.

The council’s officers will now draw up plans for the ban, which will then have to come back for another vote before being implemented.