yoga-instructor-allegedly-pummels-man-using-phone-during-tarantino-flick

January 13, 2020 | 7: 58pm

Maybe he needs a little more meditation?

A yoga instructor was arrested for beating up a fellow moviegoer who was toying with his cell phone during a screening of the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a time… in Hollywood,” a report said Monday.

Nicholas Glasgow, 34, allegedly carried out the beatdown at the Iowa City multiplex last September at the conclusion of the movie featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, The Smoking Gun reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Glasgow had initially demanded an apology from the victim “for ruining the film for him,” the report said.

He then punched the man in his face and kicked him after he was knocked to the ground, according to the criminal complaint.

Before the movie, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, even began, Glasgow demanded theater workers “speak to the victim about his phone usage,” the complaint says.

The suspect allegedly told the employees “to take care of it or he would.”

Glasgow was charged with assault and criminal mischief.

According to theater workers, he regularly catches a flick on Tuesday nights.