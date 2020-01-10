Yes, you CAN afford to go skiing – here’s how!

If December was an expensive one, filled with big-money purchases, rich food and pricey nights out, maybe a ski holiday feels like a luxury you just can’t afford.

But skiing is no longer just for the big-budget holidaymakers, who come out of Christmas with spending money to spare.

In fact, with ski holidays on the rise in the UK (1), the reality isn’t luxury helipad landings and private jets to the slopes in 2020 (2).

Instead, a surprising proportion of skiers are young professionals, under the age of 45, (3) who catch affordable, scheduled flights and expect to spend under £750pp (4).

That’s because more and more of us finding out just how affordable it can be to book a last-minute ski trip thanks to online booking platforms like Sunweb, where deals start from an incredible £159 for a whole week, with lift passes included. Yes, really.

Here, we show you exactly how it’s possible to take your dream ski trip with hacks on those hidden costs, tips on choosing the best times to travel and guidance on where to find great value ski deals.

First thing’s first, choosing the right time of year to schedule your break could make a huge difference to the overall cost.

While you might think that travelling during term-time is the key to great ski deals, tour operator Sunweb actually lay on their best offers for the school holidays, saving you up to a third of the price on your family break.

But one valuable tip not a lot of travellers know is to research the school holidays in the local region you’re going to, in order to avoid overcrowding at the most popular resorts.

It means there’s no fear you’ll miss the peak weather conditions for the chance to take the whole family on an adventure they’ll never forget.

As far as the ideal time to sit down and book your break, you’d be wrong in thinking that the early-birds have already caught the greatest deals for the 2019/2020 ski season.

In fact, holidaymakers can save up to 30 per cent on last-minute bookings because sites like Sunweb Ski offer competitive prices on trips booked within just six weeks of travel, so you could be slipping on your ski boots before the month is up!

And it’s not just the time of year that matters, but the length of time you choose to spend abroad that can make skiing more affordable.

Why not consider a long weekend, rather than a week on the slopes, where you can pick up savvy deals that include a three-day lift pass, inside of a full week?

European ski breaks of two nights and three days are plenty for a thrilling activity holiday that won’t break the bank.

Sunweb flies from airports all across the UK to destinations right on our doorstep, like France, Austria, Italy, and Andorra, so your next adventure doesn’t seem so out of reach, after all.

Yet even when you think you’ve planned everything to a tee, there are still some unexpected costs that catch most first-time skiers out…

Like your ski lift passes, which are your essential ticket to the slopes, and can add as much as £300pp when purchased separately.

But when you book with Sunweb Ski, all lift passes are included, which not only scrapes a huge portion off the cost of your trip but saves you plenty of time planning.

There’s also an unbelievable selection of great value packages that include flights and transfers to your final destination, meaning smooth door-to-door travel with no pricey surprises at arrivals.

With a huge variety of accommodation on offer, you can also find the right catering options to help you keep the costs down.

A full package, including flights, transfers, accommodation and lift passes can come in under £200, which is a fraction of the £750pp most skiers expect to spend (4).

You won’t even need to worry about snowfall spoiling your trip since they offer a unique Ski Guarantee and all packages booked through Sunweb’s easy online holiday finder are ABTA protected.

Lastly, when it comes to packing properly for the snow, you might think you need to set aside megabucks on kitting out your wardrobe.

But skiing isn’t about fashion, it’s about practicality and there are many clever ways of cutting back on this last expensive add-on.

Aside from the savvy money-saving ideas of borrowing from friends, or raiding charity shops for second-hand designer gear, wouldn’t it be great if all of your

essentials were included?

At Sunweb, Ski Material are included when you book a flights package to France, plus there’s the option of upgrading to advanced gear on arrival.

So what are you waiting for? You, too, can start the year with a ski trip to feel smug about.





5 Money-Saving Tips for Booking A Ski Trip Ready to travel now? Book last-minute for the greatest deals. School holidays aren’t always the most pricey time to travel. Dodge hidden costs by shopping for a holiday package that includes lift passes, like the ones at Sunweb. Take off for a long weekend adventure, instead of a full week’s break. No gear and no idea? Borrowing materials from friends could save you ££.

