yes-minister,-heartbeat-star-dead-at-82

Heartbeat and Yes Minister star Derek Fowlds has died of heart failure triggered by sepsis aged 82.

The Sun reports that his family confirmed the news of the British TV favourite’s death today.

He was best known for his roles in Heartbeat and Yes Minister – and as Basil Brush’s sidekick Mr Derek.

The Basil Brush account today tweeted: “I don’t know what to say, I’m so desperately sad.

“Such times we had, rest in peace Mr Derek, my best friend forever.”

media_camera Actors (L-R) Paul Eddington, Derek Fowlds and Nigel Hawthorne in TV show Yes, Minister. Picture: Supplied

Mr Fowlds played Oscar Blaketon in Heartbeat for 18 years, and Bernard Woolley in the BBC classic.

He featured on the ITV drama Heartbeat for its entire run.

His well-known character first appeared as the local police sergeant, then retired from the force and ran the post office before becoming a publican.

Mr Fowlds was married to Wendy Tory and Blue Peter presenter and dancer Lesley Judd.

The actor leaves behind two children – one of whom is the actor Jeremy Fowlds.

A LIFE OF ACTING

He was born in Wandsworth, London and educated at Ashlyns School in Hertfordshire.

After training at RADA he made his first acting debut on the West End in The Miracle Worker.

He went on to appear in various film roles, before becoming better known on TV as “Mr Derek” in The Basil Brush Show.

He replaced Rodney Bewes as the presenter alongside the glove puppet fox with the catchphrase “boom boom!”, from 1969 to 1973.

media_camera Back L-R Peter Benson, Jason Durr, Clare Calbraith, Derek Fowlds, Tricia Penrose, Geoffrey Hughes and David Lonsdale. Front L-R Mark Jordan, Philip Franks and William Simons, 06/03.

The actor died at Royal United Hospitals Bath in the early hours of this morning, after suffering from pneumonia that led to heart failure caused by sepsis.

He was surrounded by his family when he died and is survived by sons Jamie and Jeremy.

Speaking to The Stage publication last year, Mr Fowlds said: “My advice to young actors today would be to work hard whenever you can, but also to have fun and, whatever you do, don’t take yourself too seriously.

“Always remember that an acting career is a marathon, not a sprint, and I wish all of today’s actors good luck with it.”

‘ADORED BY EVERYONE’

Helen Bennett, his personal assistant and friend of many years, said: “He was the most beloved man to everybody who ever met him, he never had a bad word to say about anybody and he was so well respected, adored by everyone.

“You couldn’t have met a nicer person ever, he was just a wonderful man and I will miss him terribly.”

media_camera Bill Maynard (l) with Derek Fowlds (r) in scene from TV program Heartbeat. Picture: Supplied

Fans tweeted of their grief at the loss of the star, one person wrote: “Very sad news about Derek Fowlds! That’s the whole Yes Minister cast gone now.”

Another said: “Such sad news about the passing of Derek Fowlds. Part of many of our lives as children in the Basil Brush Show.

“And of course Yes Minister and Heartbeat. He’ll be missed.”

One sad fan: “Sorry to hear news of passing of Derek Fowlds. Known for Yes Minister but to many of us he will always be Basil Brush’s ‘Mr Derek’.”

He starred in Yes Minister opposite Sir Nigel Hawthorne and Paul Eddington from 1980 to 1984 before the sequel Yes, Prime Minister ran from 1986 to 1988.

He released his autobiography A Part Worth Playing in 2015 and his most recent credited TV appearance was in Doctors in 2017.

