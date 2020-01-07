yemen-tops-list-of-countries-in-crisis-for-second-year-running

The 10 countries undergoing the world’s worst humanitarian crises have been revealed, with Yemen topping the list for the second year running.

The International Rescue Committee’s annual watchlist of the 20 countries most at risk of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe shows little change since last year, highlighting the protracted nature of the crises facing these countries.

Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Syria, Nigeria and Venezuela are the top five countries most at risk. There are three new additions to the list – Burkina Faso, Burundi and Chad – and four countries have dropped off the list from last year, Bangladesh, Mexico, Nicaragua and Pakistan.

The top 10 countries on the watchlist are home to less than six per cent of the global population but host 55 per cent of all people identified as being in need by the United Nations.