yemen-al-qaeda-leader-al-raymi-killed-in-us-strike,-white-house-says

The leader of al Queda in Yemen has been killed in a US counterterrorism operation, Donald Trump has said.

Qassim al-Raymi, leader of Islamist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), was killed in a strike in Yemen, the White House said in statement.

The US regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

“Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” read Mr Trump’s statement.

“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the president said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.

Reports in Yemen have suggested in recent days that Raymi had been killed in a drone strike in Marib but these reports were not verified.

