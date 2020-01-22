yellow-wiggle-released-from-hospital

Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has been discharged from hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a fundraising concert for bushfire victims.

The Wiggles shared the news through their official Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

“Thank you all for your questions and concerns about Greg,” the statement read.

“We are happy to let you know that he has been discharged from hospital today and will now begin a journey of rest and recovery at home.

“Your thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world to him and his family, but moving forward, they ask for some privacy so Greg can focus on his recovery.”

media_camera Wiggle Greg Page has been discharged from hospital after last weeks heart attack. Picture: Twitter

Page, the original yellow Wiggle, was taken to Westmead Hospital after collapsing during the reunion concert at Castle Hill RSL.

He has since undergone surgery to have a stent inserted into his heart.

The Wiggles’ drummer Steve Pace, band staff member Kimmy Antonelli and off-duty nurse Grace Jones, who was in the audience, were credited with saving his life.

They performed CPR and used a defibrillator on him before ambulance officers arrived.

“I didn’t go to a Wiggle concert expecting to do that,” Ms Jones said.

“It’s a bit surreal. I do things like that everyday at work, I didn’t expect to do that without equipment and everything like that.”

media_camera Greg Page was rushed to hospital after he collapsed as he was leaving the stage.

Page complained of feeling unwell after appearing on stage for an hour before collapsing. It was later revealed he suffered a heart blockage.

Paramedic Brian Parcell, who worked on Page as he was taken to hospital, said he would not be alive if it weren’t for the efforts of those who performed CPR.

“We found Greg was unconscious at that point but he had cardiac output, his heart was actually beating,” Mr Parcell said.

“It’s only through the efforts of the bystanders before we arrived that he’s alive today.

“It’s actually an extraordinary story of survival. The message is that the more people who learn CPR and use defibrillators, the more lives we’re going to save.”

media_camera The Wiggles reunited for a bushfire relief concert at Castle Hill RSL Club. Picture: Daily Telegraph/Flavio Brancaleone

The original Wiggles line-up of Page and Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt were performing the first of two fundraisers for the bushfire relief effort.

The band carried on with its planned second show at Castle Hill RSL on Saturday night, saying Page’s main concern was that the show go on.

“Let’s raise the roof tonight and do it for Greg while raising funds for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES,” the group said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Emma Watkins, the current yellow Wiggle, took his place during the second concert.

Originally published as Yellow Wiggle released from hospital