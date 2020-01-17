yellow-wiggle-‘in-hospital’

Wiggles member Greg Page is in hospital following a backstage “medical incident”, the band has announced.

The original members of the children’s group performed a concert in Sydney on Friday night to help raise money for bushfire relief.

But at the end of the show, Page was involved in a “medical incident”, the group said on Twitter.

“Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand,” it said.

