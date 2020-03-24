Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Episode Update 24th March 2020: Kuhu and Mishti argue again

The episode begins with Kunal and Kuhu dancing and getting romantic. However, they get interrupted by Meenakshi’s call. Elsewhere, Abir and Mishti are about to kiss but are disturbed by Kunal and Kuhu. Kunal says he is leaving and Abir says it is Meenakshi isn’t able to bear that Kunal took a decision by himself and is calling him back. Kunal rubbishes it. Mishti feels Meenakshi isn’t lying but Abir says if she had some work, she herself could have managed it. Kuhu agrees with Abir. Mishti and Kunal make Abir understand but he refuses to listen. He says there is nothing wrong in calling the real mother as a mother. Kuhu says they should rebel.

Abir is about to call Meenakshi but Kunal takes his phone. All four decide not to call Meenakshi until they decide what to tell her. Meanwhile, Kaushal tells Nanu he didn’t mean that Meenakshi can’t take the decision, he just wanted Kunal to be involved as well. Nanu asks him to relax and give Meenakshi time to accept the fact about Kunal accepting Parul as his mother. Parul agrees with Nanu and says she will call Mishti and ask when they will be back. Meenakshi hears them and scolds them for not letting her know. She taunts Parul and calls her outsider. Mishti and Kuhu argue over Kuhu saying bad about Meenakshi. Mishti messages Ketki asking if everything is fine at home.

As Mishti calls Ketki, Meenakshi receives the call as Ketki isn’t around. Mishti says Abir is upset and doesn’t want to get home. Meenakshi says sorry and Mishti says she thought it was Ketki. Meenakshi says she just needs Kunal to sing the papers. Mishti says she will talk to Kunal. Meenakshi thinks Kuhu and Kunal will blame Mishti and so thanks Mishti. Meanwhile, Mishti thinks she can ask Kunal to sign and come back to the resort. Abir, Kunal and Kuhu ask Mishti if she spoke to Meenakshi. She tries to explain but Kuhu blames her. Mishti tells them that Kunal can sign and come back. Kuhu refuses and argues with her. Kunal asks Kuhu to pack the stuff and she leaves. Abir tells Mishti that Meenakshi succeded. Mishti says the can come back but Abir says if hiss brother leaves all four will leave. Mishti refuses to go with Kuhu and the brothers look on.