Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Episode Update 23rd March 2020: Abir and Mishti share romantic moments

The episode begins with Abir, Mishti, Kunal and Abir dancing. Meanwhile, to get hold of Meenakshi’s phone Nanu asks her if she doesn’t have time for him. Kaushal tries to get her phone but fails. Later Ketki tells them she deleted the message from Meenakshi’s phone after reading the message. Nanu praises her and she informs them that she has messaged Abir as well but it didn’t deliver.

Abir and Mishti argue about Charmi and he calls her Charmi by mistake. She gets jealous and he says she looks cute when jealous. Kunal asks receptionist for the keys, but the guests who were supposed to check out didn’t leave. Kunal says they have to leave as there is no room. Mishti tells Kunal that they can have their room and Abir and she will spend the night by the poolside. Meenakshi worries about Kunal and tracks his and Abir’s phone and finds out they are at a resort together. She thinks Kunal also left her like Abir without informing.

Kunal gets on a call and Kuhu gets upset. She decides to do something instead of taking revenge. She recalls their moments together. Varsha shows the things she got for Mishti and Kuhu for Gangaur. Rajshri says she will talk to Meenakshi. Varsha thinks of talking to Parul but says whether Meenakshi will feel bad. Rajshri says they should have not hidden the truth. Rajshri says their daughters will do the right things in the house. At the poolside, Abir and Mishti have romantic moments around the bonfire.