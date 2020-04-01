yeh-rishtey-hain-pyaar-ke:-mishti’s-pregnancy-track-sees-delay-owing-to-covid-19

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut was planning to show a huge twist in the tale for the viewers in the next few weeks is what we hear.

However, the big development will have to wait as the COVID 19 outbreak in India has put everything, including the shoots to come to a halt.

An insider from the show confides in IWMBuzz.com that the track that was being developed was of Mishti’s pregnancy track.

Yes, you heard it right!!

As we know, Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) had a big fight during their honeymoon post which Abir had moved out of the resort.

However, the makers were to shoot a confrontation sequence between them, with Abir getting back to Mishti.

The confrontation would be very high-voltage, which will also have a twist which will result in a cute romantic ambience and love-making sequence between the two.

This was to pave way for Mishti’s pregnancy track in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Mishti’s pregnancy track will bring in yet another major twist is what we hear.”

However, all this is now being delayed and viewers will have to wait to see this good news as of now!!

Are you all upset that this big track will take time to come?

We buzzed actors of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke but could not get through for comments.

For more details please click here: https://youtu.be/ZzmYsSKOnYo

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.