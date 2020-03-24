yeh-rishtey-hain-pyaar-ke:-mishti-refuses-to-accept-kuhu’s-condition

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut will see Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) argue about not moving out of the honeymoon that they are in!!

As we know, Mishti (Rhea Sharma) will have a word with Meenakshi over the phone, much against the likes of Abir (Shaheer Sheikh), Kunal and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam).

With Meenakshi needing Kunal for urgent work, the plan of Kunal and Kuhu will be cut short because of Mishti.

And this will not be liked by any of them.

We wrote about Abir, Kunal and Kuhu scolding Mishti for talking to Meenakshi.

As per a reliable source, “With Kunal having to return, Kuhu will also be forced to get back with him. However, Kuhu will put in a condition that Mishti and Abir will also have to get back with them, as it was the mistake of Mishti.”

However, Mishti will refuse to do so and will tell Kuhu that she will stay along with Abir for a longer time.

This will enrage Kuhu, and Mishti and Kuhu will have a huge fight.

What will happen now?

We buzzed actors of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke but could not get through.

