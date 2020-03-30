yeh-rishtey-hain-pyaar-ke-is-a-big-break-for-me-considering-that-this-is-my-first-show:-kaveri-priyam

Kaveri Priyam who plays the role of Kuhu in Rajan Shahi’s show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has come a long way as an actor.

From being a novice in acting, Kaveri has grown to the extent of understanding the depth of the scenes and performing them to the best of her abilities.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Kaveri Priyam talks about her role, her forte, her likes as well as dislikes and much more.

Excerpts:

It’s been one year of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. This is your first major show and you have had a great journey. Take us through it.

The journey as an actor has been very enriching. I am getting to work with so many experienced actors. The character of Kuhu has had different layers and I get to do something new every day. I have had to perform on comic scenes, fun-loving sequences, romantic as well as emotional ones and I love them coming.

What are your gains in playing the character of Kuhu?

This character is very close to reality. This is how people react and behave in real life. Obviously, I have learnt so much from the character of Kuhu. The biggest gain is that people recognize me as the ‘Brand Kuhu’ (smiles). One year of experience counts a lot. It has definitely shaped my personality. It has become such a habit that at times, I start to behave like Kuhu in real life too. I have started using ‘hashtags’ in my real life just like Kuhu. I have become more fun-loving as she is after playing this role.

How do you visualize the character of Kuhu in this one year?

Basically, she has been through the stages of life. From childhood, Kuhu has been mature from within. But she has been hiding her maturity and has been in a shell. After marriage, Kuhu had a lot of hopes that she will get all the love that she has longed to have. But when she got married to Kunal who did not love her, she was totally broken. And somewhere she felt that all was because of Mishti. She was justified in behaving so.

Things got better with time and finally, Kunal accepted Kuhu. The two of them are in love now. She was in a happy zone, but Jasmeet Chachi started to mess with her, and this put her against Mishti again. Now the seed of jealousy has been sown again between the sisters. There are a lot of things to come which will create problems.

How is your equation with Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Ritvik Arora?

Whenever we are shooting together, we have so much fun. The relationship between all four of us is very strong and jovial. We enjoy doing our scenes. If it is a light-hearted scene, there is more enjoyment doing that. But even in a serious sequence, we help each other and it is good fun.

Who is the prankster on the set of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke?

(Laughs) You never know who will turn out to be the prankster on the set. Earlier, it was Shaheer mostly, but these days, everyone is a prankster on the set (smiles).

What are your takeaways from this character?

We have finished the first year of the show, and there are many more to come. I am really looking forward to seeing how Kuhu as a character will grow. Obviously, until now, I have learnt a lot. I know so much about understanding a scene. I know the camera angles, its facing etc. Recently, I got to perform a scene with the entire crowd surrounding me. It was an emotional breakdown scene. Performing under pressure is something that I have learnt recently owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. There were three units setup and there so so much being shot back to back.

I can see a lot of improvement in me as an actor. Earlier, understanding a scene used to take a lot of time. Now when I read a scene, all is very clear and I just go and perform. Earlier, I used to take a few retakes too. But now, I have grown as an actor. The feeling of delivering exactly what the Director expects is very nice. It makes me more accomplished as an actor.

Have you liked the growth that Kuhu has got in the show?

Yes, growth has been very good. Kuhu was shown very mature of late, and she exactly understood Mishti and her thought process. She understood and handled people very well. The graph was very clear and the character has grown a lot. Apart from this, there has to be some fun element also, which I personally like in my character. Right now, I am getting a lot of fun zone scenes and I like it. The graph of an individual also goes up and down in real life. And the same is with Kuhu.

As an actor, what are your ambitions?

I always wanted something big to happen with respect to my career. And I am glad that this show came my way. This is a big achievement as an actor to be part of a show like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, especially when it is my first show. I am thankful to Rajan Sir for this. Presently, my concentration is on this show and role. I am getting offers for web-series. But I don’t have time right now. I am not thinking much about my future right now. But yes, as an actor, I will like to explore all the genres.

What is your forte as an actor?

I personally love doing comedy, but people love me when I cry. I hate crying for emotional scenes (smiles). The best thing that I feel about me is that I can fit well in art films. So something related to women empowerment and social issues is what I will want to do.

Are you eager to do web-series?

I will like to try out the romantic genre for the webspace if given a chance. Also, youth-based themes will interest me.

Is there a dream role that you have?

I want to do romance, action as well as comedy.

Your message to your fans.

I love them. They have shown a lot of belief in me. I am grateful to them for motivating me. I will love to meet all of them one day.