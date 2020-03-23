yeh-rishtey-hain-pyaar-ke:-abir,-kunal-and-kuhu-go-against-mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut has witnessed a light and romantic honeymoon ambience with Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma), Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam).

However, soon, the ambience will be of anger with all getting into arguments.

The four of them would have decided not to tell Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) of their whereabouts and spend some quality time with their spouses. However, Mishti will end up making a call to Ketki that will be taken by Meenakshi.

OMG!!

As per a reliable source, “Abir will get angry at Mishti when he will see her talking to Meenakshi. At the same time, Kunal will also be upset at Mishti. And above all, Kuhu will blame Mishti for not obeying to them. Mishti will try to tell them that she wanted to talk to Ketki and did not know that Meenakshi will be on call. However, nobody will listen to her.”

Above all, in the conversation, Meenakshi will tell Mishti that Kunal needs to get back home as soon as possible, as he has to attend to urgent business work. And when Mishti will reveal this to Kunal, Kuhu will burst out in anger.

She will obviously not want her good time with Kunal to end so soon.

What will happen now?

