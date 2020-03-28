yeh-rishtey-hain-pyaar-ke:-abir-and-mishti’s-love-challenges-to-expect-after-covid-19-break

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut has taken a break owing to the COVID – 19, with the track poised at both Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) having the huge misunderstanding and fight owing to the problem created by Meenakshi (Rupal Patel).

Abir has left Mishti alone in the resort and has come out. However, Kunal (Ritvik Arora) gives Abir a pep talk on how Mishti loves him a lot and he has to go back to her.

At the same time, Mishti has a word with her Badi Maa, who suggests her to make her relationship with Abir so strong that no misunderstanding can shake their love.

Will Abir and Mishti come over their fight? Will they repent and understand that nothing is bigger than the love they have for each other?

With Meenakshi always there to ruin relationships, can Abir and Mishti keep her away from separating them?

Also, can Mishti and Kuhu come over their differences and work towards having a good future?

Lots of questions and answers will come only when the Covid break ends and we return to normalcy in terms of lifestyle.

Till then, you can put in your thinking caps and see how you foresee this story going in future.

