Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: When Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma Dance Together

Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh play the lead roles in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which tells the love story of Naira’s cousin Abeer and Mishti. Their chemistry is a lot loved, and the audience cannot have sufficient of watching them.

For the very first time, actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma have emerged on screen together, so when soon as several episodes were aired, the fans have accepted their particular paring and so are looking towards an enchanting track between your two eagerly.

Rhea can be an Indian television actress known on her behalf portrayal of Kanak Rathi in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. As Mishti, today it really is undeniable that she actually is among the cutest actors on television. However, Shaheer is most beneficial known for playing Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Anant Bajpai in Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal.

Well, we saw how Abeer and Mishti’s sangeet was a great time as various members from his family danced on various numbers. Dancing dadaji was the catch of a watch, however when our love birds came on the dance floor, most of us got excited. They danced beautifully also it was all romantic. You want to see more of these dance sequence in the daily soap, right?

Have a look at the best dancing moments of Abir and Mishti.