Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Happy moments Between Abir and Mishti's life

Romance And Chemistry of a couple are what make the show increase its worth and grab the attention of the viewers instantly. The couple from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is doing the same with their romance which is grabbing the audience towards them.

The makers of this show have also managed to strike a balance between the young and the old. The concept of arranged marriages is not something that hasn’t been explored on television before but this time, it has a modern approach and aims to connect with the younger generation.

The story of the popular spin-off show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is heading towards the central attraction of the show, i.e. Mishti and Abir’s love story. In the show, both of them were already in love with each other but is not ready to confess their inner feeling in front of the world. But later they did and now they are married happily, but not so happy as many people keep bringing hurdles in Abir and Misht’s life.

Mishti is also happy with the fact of Abir is in love with her. He makes Mishti understand not to feel low under anyone’s word and always keep in mind there is someone called Vishwambhar who wants nothing but your respect, trust, love, and dignity.

Well in today’s episode of the night, Mishti and Abir will be angry with each other because Abir exposed Mishti’s real reason behind going away from engagement is her insecurity and thought of mind. To repent for his mistakes, Abir gifts her a bangle which she will like very much, moreover, she will ask him to make her wear the gift so then she can answer his question. In the meanwhile, Abir will steal some moments of happiness with Mishti in solitude.