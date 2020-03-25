Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Episode Update 25th March 2020: Kartik & Naira get romantic

The episode begins with Naira struggling to put her dress hook and gets frustrated. Kartik enters there and offers her to help. They share a romantic moment, dance together and recall their past memories. As they are about to kiss, they hear something and think it’s Kairav. But later it turns out that something fell. Kartik says he is still terrorised by remembering Luv-Kush spotting them doing romance.

Suvarna and Surekha think about how to cook without tomatoes, just then Dadi comes with some tomatoes and says she had planted a tomato plant a few years back and it’s useful in the difficult times now. She says in olden days everything used to be homegrown and as money started flowing in, they started buying things from the market. Mother earth has shown mankind a mirror to do everything on own because, in times of crisis, money alone doesn’t work. Bhabhimaa and Devyani pray for the well-being of the world.

Samarth speaks to himself that since Gayu has conceived he is always worried for her and the baby. He prays to god so everything goes smoothly. Vansh and Kairav bring Dadi to the hall and give her a surprise. She gets overwhelmed at the love of her family and they all group hug. Everybody dances with Dadi and she cuts the cake. Kartik gets a call and the person on the other end says that his daughter is found. Kartik gets shocked and says he is coming to meet his daughter.