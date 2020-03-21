yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai-vs-yeh-rishtey-hain-pyaar-ke:-the-show-that-is-realistic-to-the-core

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the fourth longest-running Indian daily soap. This show premiered in January 2009 and it has managed to entertain the viewers for over a decade. The show had many twists and turns along with some major leaps but the viewers enjoyed every bit of it as it didn’t seem extremely fabricated or made up. The show has an easy-going vibe with the perfect amalgamation of romance, suspense, and thrill. It also gives out some great morals to the viewers and they can relate to the show on multiple occasions.

On the contrary, we have Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This show is great to watch as it has a great mix of Rajasthani and Gujarati tradition. This show has a great storyline and it perfectly depicts a big fat family living together happily despite their differences and plots against them. This show has managed to garner numerous viewers as it seems authentic and real. The show doesn’t get monotonous as it brings in the twists at the perfect time and captivates the audience with its realistic portrayal.

Both these shows are progressive and realistic and we are unable to choose the most realistic amongst them. Please help us out.

